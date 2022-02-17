Golden Knights shut out by Avalanche in Jack Eichel’s debut

Center Jack Eichel made his long-awaited Golden Knights’ debut Wednesday night in a loss to the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) sprints for a loose puck past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans of Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) watch him warm up before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) shoots on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) takes a deep breath before a face off in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) is hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) makes a pass around Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save against Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) talks with Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) pushes the puck up ice past Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) reaches for a loose puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates around goal in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) defends the goal in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal in the third period during an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) tries to redirect a shot past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) defending in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) shoots on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) defending in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) makes a pass past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) sprints up ice past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) tries to redirect a shot past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jack Eichel didn’t wait long to test out his surgically repaired neck.

The Golden Knights center was on the receiving end of a hit 20 seconds into the game Wednesday and followed up by dishing out a hit of his own a few seconds later.

After more than 11 months away, Eichel made his long-awaited debut in the Knights’ 2-0 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

“I thought he worked hard,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “It’s a tough ask. I thought he did a good job. You saw some of the flashes of what he’s going to do for us.”

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog broke scoreless tie 41 seconds into the third period when he ripped a one-timer from the right faceoff circle past goalie Laurent Brossoit.

Mikko Rantanen added a power-play goal for the NHL-leading Avalanche with 4:15 remaining.

The Knights lost their second straight and fell further behind first-place Calgary in the Pacific Division standings.

Eichel underwent artificial disk replacement surgery Nov. 12, eight days after he was acquired from the Knights in a trade with Buffalo. He was cleared for contact after the All-Star break last week and appeared in his first game since March 7.

In 17:24 of ice time, Eichel finished with one shot on goal and went 8-for-19 on faceoffs. He also took two penalties, but gave the announced crowd of 18,209 a glimpse of his skill when he sent a cross-ice pass that Evgenii Dadonov was unable to finish with less than four minutes remaining in the second period.

“I don’t think you want to take two penalties and be on the ice for their goal, but I thought there was some stuff to build on,” Eichel said. “I was having a pretty fun time out there. But it’s a process. I didn’t expect it to be perfect the first time out.”

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Concern for Patrick

Forward Nolan Patrick was on the receiving end of a high hit from Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon on his first shift and did not return.

Patrick moved the puck to teammate William Carrier in the neutral zone and tried to get on the forecheck. MacKinnon prevented that from happening, as he cut off Patrick at the Colorado blue line and delivered a shoulder to his face.

Patrick fell on his back and then slid some 25 feet into the boards, where he remained on the ice for nearly two minutes before being helped to the locker room.

It was a scary scene for Patrick, 23, who missed the 2019-20 season with a migraine disorder that was brought on by a concussion. He also sustained an upper-body injury believed to be a concussion against Edmonton on Oct. 22 and missed 29 games.

MacKinnon was penalized for interference, but will the Department of Player Safety determine it also warrants a suspension?

2. Goal drought

The Knights unveiled new forward lines, but were blanked in back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history.

Leading scorer Chandler Stephenson, who was moved to the third line with Eichel’s arrival, was unable to convert on a short-handed chance midway through the first period and also was turned away by Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper in the second off the rush.

Dadonov was denied on a partial breakaway early in the third period, and Dylan Coghlan and Reilly Smith each hit the post.

The Knights have gone 139:46 without scoring since Smith’s goal 14 seconds into the third period against Edmonton on Feb. 8.

3. Goalie duel

Laurent Brossoit showed he can carry the load in net while goalie Robin Lehner is out with an upper-body injury.

He turned in a strong effort with 23 stops and came up clutch on two Avalanche power plays in the first 40 minutes.

Brossoit was fortunate with five minutes left in the second period when Landeskog’s shot hit the post and went off Brossoit’s skate but somehow stayed out.

But Brossoit’s shutout streak was halted at 100:41 when Landeskog put the Avalanche ahead.

Kuemper made 29 saves and improved to 15-0-2 in his past 17 decisions.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.