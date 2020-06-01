96°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights sign 2018 draft pick Connor Corcoran

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2020 - 11:50 am
 

Defenseman Connor Corcoran signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Golden Knights, the team announced Monday.

Terms of the deal were not released.

Corcoran was a fifth-round pick (No. 154 overall) by the Knights in the 2018 draft. The team had until 2 p.m. Pacific time on Monday to sign Corcoran or they lost his signing rights and he would have been eligible for the 2020 draft.

Corcoran recorded 54 points in 62 games for Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League. His 19 goals ranked fourth in the league among defensemen, and he was named one of 20 finalists for the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s most outstanding player.

Two other 2018 Knights draft picks — defenseman Xavier Bouchard (sixth round) and goaltender Jordan Kooy (seventh round) — remain unsigned.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

