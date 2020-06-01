Golden Knights sign 2018 draft pick Connor Corcoran

Defenseman Connor Corcoran signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Golden Knights, the team announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not released.

Vegas Golden Knights Connor Corcoran (85) takes a shot during development camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Terms of the deal were not released.

Corcoran was a fifth-round pick (No. 154 overall) by the Knights in the 2018 draft. The team had until 2 p.m. Pacific time on Monday to sign Corcoran or they lost his signing rights and he would have been eligible for the 2020 draft.

Corcoran recorded 54 points in 62 games for Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League. His 19 goals ranked fourth in the league among defensemen, and he was named one of 20 finalists for the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s most outstanding player.

Two other 2018 Knights draft picks — defenseman Xavier Bouchard (sixth round) and goaltender Jordan Kooy (seventh round) — remain unsigned.

