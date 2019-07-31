Golden Knights sign 2019 fifth-round pick Marcus Kallionkieli

Marcus Kallionkieli, the 139th overall pick in the 2019 draft, signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Vegas Golden Knights Marcus Kallionkieli (53) reacts after a play during development camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights signed 2019 fifth-round pick Marcus Kallionkieli to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Kallionkieli, a left-shot forward from Helsinki, Finland, was taken 139th overall. The 18-year-old scored 53 points (29 goals, 24 assists) in 58 games with the United States Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers to lead all rookies last season.

Kallionkieli was No. 47 in the Central Scouting Bureau rankings for North American players before the draft.

“From a skill-set standpoint, (he’s) certainly ahead of where we were able to pick him,” Knights incoming general manager Kelly McCrimmon said after the draft. “As you move through the draft, that’s really what you’re trying to bet on is which players have that ceiling that they could be NHL players.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegason Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.