Golden Knights sign defenseman to 2-year extension

One of the Golden Knights’ 2021 training camp revelations is staying with the organization.

The Knights signed defenseman Daniil Miromanov to a two-year extension Tuesday with an average annual value of $762,500.

Miromanov, 24, impressed in his first full season in North America because of his strong offensive instincts. His three preseason goals in camp got him on the radar.

He made his NHL debut Oct. 24 against the New York Islanders and made 11 appearances for the Knights, recording one assist. The Moscow native also had 40 points in 53 games with the Silver Knights.

The Golden Knights still have plenty left on their to-do list. Their unrestricted free agents are right wing Reilly Smith, left wing Mattias Janmark, defenseman Jake Bischoff and left wing Gage Quinney, a Nevada native.

Their restricted free agents are centers Nicolas Roy, Brett Howden, Jake Leschyshyn and Ben Jones, right wings Keegan Kolesar, Jonas Rondbjerg and Jack Dugan, defensemen Nic Hague and Brayden Pachal and goaltender Dylan Ferguson.

