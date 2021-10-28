73°F
Golden Knights sign defenseman to contract extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2021 - 10:53 am
 
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) eyes the puck during a NHL hockey training camp p ...
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) eyes the puck during a NHL hockey training camp practice at City National Arena on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Zach Whitecloud to a six-year contract extension Thursday with an average annual value of $2.75 million, the team announced Thursday.

Whitecloud, 24, was previously set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. His extension runs through the 2027-28 season. The college free-agent signing from Bemidji State has become one of the team’s best defenders since becoming a regular in 2019-20.

Whitecloud is currently on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

