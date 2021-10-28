Golden Knights sign defenseman to contract extension

The Golden Knights locked up one of the top defenders on their blue line through the 2027-28 season Thursday.

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) eyes the puck during a NHL hockey training camp practice at City National Arena on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Zach Whitecloud to a six-year contract extension Thursday with an average annual value of $2.75 million, the team announced Thursday.

Whitecloud, 24, was previously set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. His extension runs through the 2027-28 season. The college free-agent signing from Bemidji State has become one of the team’s best defenders since becoming a regular in 2019-20.

Whitecloud is currently on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

