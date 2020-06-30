Golden Knights sign goalie prospect Jiri Patera

The Golden Knights added another goaltender to their pipeline Tuesday.

Golden Knights goalie Jiri Patera keeps his eye on the puck during Knights rookie camp practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (32) during a development camp scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, June 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (32) defends a shot during a development camp scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, June 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights signed goaltender prospect Jiri Patera to a three-year, entry level contract Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Patera was drafted by the Knights in the sixth round in 2017. He was named the Western Hockey League’s Eastern Conference goaltender of the year in April.

Patera was 24-12-2-2 this season for the Brandon Wheat Kings. He set a franchise record for the lowest goals-against average at 2.55. He also led the conference in wins and save percentage (.921).

The 6-foot-2-inch, 205-pound product of Prague, Czech Republic, allowed one goal or fewer in 12 of his 41 appearances and posted an eight-game winning streak from Dec. 30 to Jan. 24.

Patera is one of four Knights goaltenders under contract next season, along with Marc-Andre Fleury, Oscar Dansk and Dylan Ferguson.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.