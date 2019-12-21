Golden Knights sign Kaedan Korczak to entry-level deal
The Golden Knights signed second-round pick Kaedan Korczak to a three-year entry level contract, the team announced Saturday.
Korczak, 18, was selected 41st overall in June after the Knights traded up with San Jose to acquire the pick.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 192-pound defenseman has five goals and 23 assists in 32 games with Kelowna of the major-junior Western Hockey League.
