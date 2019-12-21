54°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights sign Kaedan Korczak to entry-level deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2019 - 10:27 am
 

The Golden Knights signed second-round pick Kaedan Korczak to a three-year entry level contract, the team announced Saturday.

Korczak, 18, was selected 41st overall in June after the Knights traded up with San Jose to acquire the pick.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 192-pound defenseman has five goals and 23 assists in 32 games with Kelowna of the major-junior Western Hockey League.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores his second of the night on Vancouver ...
How to watch Golden Knights at Canucks
The Associated Press

The Golden Knights visit the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 7 p.m. Here’s how to watch.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates around Minnesota Wild center Luke Kunin ...
How to watch Golden Knights vs. Wild
The Associated Press

The Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m.