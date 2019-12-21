Golden Knights sign Kaedan Korczak to entry-level deal

The Golden Knights signed second-round pick Kaedan Korczak to a three-year entry level contract, the team announced Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights select Kaedan Korczak looks on during the second round of the NHL hockey draft at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights players, including defender Kaedan Korczak, center, prepare to take the ice on the first day of rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights defender Kaedan Korczak, from left, forward Cole MacKay and goalie Jiri Patera battle for the puck on the first day of rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Golden Knights signed second-round pick Kaedan Korczak to a three-year entry level contract, the team announced Saturday.

Korczak, 18, was selected 41st overall in June after the Knights traded up with San Jose to acquire the pick.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 192-pound defenseman has five goals and 23 assists in 32 games with Kelowna of the major-junior Western Hockey League.

