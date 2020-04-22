Golden Knights sign Nicolas Roy to extension

The Golden Knights gave rookie forward Nicolas Roy a two-year extension Wednesday with an average annual value of $750,000.

Vegas Golden Knights Center Nicolas Roy (10) shoots on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) in the first period during their NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights signed rookie Nicolas Roy to a two-year extension with an average annual value of $750,000 on Wednesday.

Roy, 23, had 10 points in 28 games for the Knights while shuffling back-and-forth from the American Hockey League. The forward was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

