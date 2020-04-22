Golden Knights sign Nicolas Roy to extension
The Golden Knights signed rookie Nicolas Roy to a two-year extension with an average annual value of $750,000 on Wednesday.
Roy, 23, had 10 points in 28 games for the Knights while shuffling back-and-forth from the American Hockey League. The forward was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.
