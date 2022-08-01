98°F
Golden Knights single-game tickets go on sale this month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2022 - 3:02 pm
 
The seats are beginning to fill before the first period of an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The seats are beginning to fill before the first period of an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans can purchase single-game tickets starting this month.

Tickets for the 2022-23 regular season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 22, the team announced Monday. Group tickets designed for parties of 10 or more people also will go on sale that day.

Partial-plan season tickets, which include 11 home games at T-Mobile Arena, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Those plans include the same seat locations for each game.

In addition, event suites at T-Mobile Arena will available for purchase starting Aug. 15. Suites are all-inclusive with food and beverage.

The Knights announced last month a limited number of new season tickets for the full season were available.

The regular-season home opener is Oct. 13 against Chicago, and the Knights are scheduled to play 41 home games. They also will will host four preseason games at T-Mobile Arena starting Sept. 26 against Los Angeles.

The Knights open rookie training camp Sept. 14 and main camp is scheduled to begin Sept. 21.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

