Golden Knights

Golden Knights single-game tickets to go on sale next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2021 - 5:32 pm
 
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) battles for control of the puck with Montreal Canadie ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) battles for control of the puck with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Single-game tickets for the Golden Knights go on sale next week, the team announced Friday.

Regular-season tickets can be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday following a series of exclusive presales Wednesday for season-ticket holders and Can’t Wait List members.

The Knights open the regular season against the expansion Seattle Kraken on Oct. 12 at T-Mobile Arena and are scheduled to host 41 games.

Single-game tickets and four-game bundles for the preseason go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. The exhibition opener is Sept. 26 against San Jose at T-Mobile Arena.

During each of the four preseason home games, the Knights will giveaway a series of collector coins that show the transformation of the center ice logo through the franchise’s existence.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting this link.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

