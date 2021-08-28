Golden Knights single-game tickets to go on sale next week
Single-game tickets for the Golden Knights go on sale next week, the team announced Friday.
Single-game tickets for the Golden Knights go on sale next week, the team announced Friday.
Regular-season tickets can be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday following a series of exclusive presales Wednesday for season-ticket holders and Can’t Wait List members.
The Knights open the regular season against the expansion Seattle Kraken on Oct. 12 at T-Mobile Arena and are scheduled to host 41 games.
Single-game tickets and four-game bundles for the preseason go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. The exhibition opener is Sept. 26 against San Jose at T-Mobile Arena.
During each of the four preseason home games, the Knights will giveaway a series of collector coins that show the transformation of the center ice logo through the franchise’s existence.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting this link.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.