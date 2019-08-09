Golden Knights single-game tickets to go on sale soon

Single-game tickets to the Golden Knights’ regular-season home games go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 19, the team announced Friday.

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) skates with the puck alongside defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tickets can be purchased through the team’s website or at www.axs.com following a presale for season ticket holders and “Can’t Wait List” members.

The Knights open the regular season Oct. 2 at T-Mobile Arena against the San Jose Sharks.

The team also announced tickets to its four preseason home games go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and also will be available through the team’s website or at www.axs.com.

The preseason bobblehead series features Mark Stone (Sept. 15 vs. Arizona), Nate Schmidt (Sept. 25 vs. Colorado), Jonathan Marchessault (Sept. 27 vs. Los Angeles) and William Karlsson (Sept. 29 vs. San Jose).

