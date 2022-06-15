96°F
Golden Knights, Smith’s giving out free gas again

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2022 - 11:36 am
 
Seniors enter and exit a Smith's Marketplace located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las ...
Seniors enter and exit a Smith's Marketplace located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The Golden Knights are partnering with Smith’s once again for another “Knight Up, Gas Up” event.

The VGK Foundation, VGK Alumni Association and Smith’s will give away $50 of gas to the first 800 vehicles on Thursday at the Smith’s Marketplace in Skye Canyon beginning at 8 a.m.

The price of gas at the Skye Canyon location will also be lowered by 20 cents all day Thursday and Friday as well.

Fans will be limited to one visit.

Chance, Deryk Engelland and other members of the Golden Knights and Silver Knights cast will be in attendance, in addition, to select Knights players.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

