Golden Knights snap Lightning’s 11-game win streak
Defenseman Alec Martinez finished with a goal and an assist in his debut, and the Golden Knights moved into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division on Thursday with a 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay at T-Mobile Arena.
Ryan Reaves and Max Pacioretty scored in the opening 47 seconds of the third period to help the Knights earn their fourth straight victory and improve to 8-3-2 under coach Pete DeBoer.
Pacioretty and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist, and Paul Stastny also scored.
Steven Stamkos scored twice, and Kevin Shattenkirk also had a goal for the Lightning, who saw their 11-game win streak snapped.
