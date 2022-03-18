Golden Knights snap losing skid; Jack Eichel leaves with injury
Nicolas Roy scored the go-ahead goal with 6:37 remaining in the third period, and the Golden Knights snapped a franchise-record, five-game losing skid with a 5-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, and Brett Howden had a goal in his return to the lineup after missing the past seven games with an undisclosed injury.
The Knights remained in the second wild-card spot based on points, but it wasn’t all positive despite the win. Center Jack Eichel blocked a shot late in the second period and did not return because of an upper-body injury.
Goaltender Logan Thompson was handed the start after coach Pete DeBoer’s frustration with the Knights goaltending bubbled over on the road trip and turned in a quality outing for his second career victory.
Sam Reinhart tied the score at 3 with a power-play goal at 12:26 before Roy’s winner. Carter Verhaeghe opened the scoring in the first period for Florida, which entered on a seven-game points streak.
Sam Bennett added his 25th goal late in the second period to cut the Knights’ lead to 3-2.
The Knights added an empty-net goal by William Karlsson with 1:50 remaining.
