84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2023 - 9:34 am
 
Updated May 22, 2023 - 9:55 am
The Golden Knights celebrate their during overtime win in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup ...
The Golden Knights celebrate their during overtime win in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to his team during the third period in Game 5 of ...
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to his team during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Before the Golden Knights head to Dallas with a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Western Conference Final, coach Bruce Cassidy and captain Mark Stone were among the team members to meets with the media.

The Knights will face the Stars at 5 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas for Game 3.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting
Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting
2
‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights
‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights
3
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
4
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
5
Saturday night scene at Electric Daisy Carnival — PHOTOS
Saturday night scene at Electric Daisy Carnival — PHOTOS
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Coroner IDs man killed in southwest shooting
Coroner IDs man killed in southwest shooting
1 of the Misfits keeps delivering in the clutch for Knights
1 of the Misfits keeps delivering in the clutch for Knights
States reach agreement on water cuts to fend off Colorado River collapse
States reach agreement on water cuts to fend off Colorado River collapse
Pedestrian killed by suspected hit-and-run impaired driver
Pedestrian killed by suspected hit-and-run impaired driver
1 killed in crash near Sam Boyd Stadium
1 killed in crash near Sam Boyd Stadium
Is Josh Jacobs making a big change?
Is Josh Jacobs making a big change?