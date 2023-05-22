Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
Coach Bruce Cassidy and captain Mark Stone are among the Golden Knights discussing the team’s 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.
The Knights will face the Stars at 5 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas for Game 3.