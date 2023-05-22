Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip

Coach Bruce Cassidy and captain Mark Stone are among the Golden Knights discussing the team’s 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

The Golden Knights celebrate their during overtime win in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to his team during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Knights will face the Stars at 5 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas for Game 3.