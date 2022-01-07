Golden Knights spoil return of Ryan Reaves, Gerard Gallant

Right wing Mark Stone scored in his return to the lineup, and the Golden Knights rolled past the New York Rangers on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Rangers right wing Ryan Reaves (75), a former Golden Knight, slams Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rangers right wing Ryan Reaves (75), a former Golden Knight, and Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) laugh in between active play during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rangers right wing Ryan Reaves (75), a former Golden Knight, waves to the crowd as T-Mobile Arena welcomes him back during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant communicates with a referee during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. Gallant was formerly a head coach for the Golden Knights. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate a goal scored by Marchessault during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Rangers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots a successful goal against Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) wears a Pride Knight during warmups before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) wears a Pride Knight jersey during warmups before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) wears a Pride Knight jersey during warmups before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10), defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) and center Nolan Patrick (41) wear Pride Knight jerseys during warmups before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) reaches to save while defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) watch the puck from behind during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) saves a shot on goal by Rangers center Kevin Rooney (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skate to congratulate right wing Mark Stone (61) on his goal scored against the Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans slap hands after Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) scored a goal against the Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) passes up the ice while Rangers left wing Dryden Hunt (29) skates after him during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) collide while skating for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There was one way to shift the attention away from the return of former Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves and coach Gerard Gallant to T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

The Knights welcomed back two key players of their own.

Right wing Mark Stone scored in the second period in his first game since Dec. 21, and goalie Robin Lehner backstopped the Knights to a 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers.

“First off, what a great night for Reaves and Gerard,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “Those guys deserve all the love they got tonight from this crowd and our fans.

“Our guys knew it was an important game. No one felt real good about how we played against Nashville. That’s what good teams do. They bounce back after an off effort with a real good game. We kept our focus and did that tonight.”

Stone missed the past four games with an undisclosed injury, but was activated from injured reserve before the game and put the Knights ahead 2-1 in the second period when he redirected Evgenii Dadonov’s return pass with his skate.

The play was reviewed, but officials ruled that Stone did not use a kicking motion to send the puck into the net.

Lehner made his first appearance since Dec. 19 and finished with 18 saves. The only goal came in the opening minute of the second period when Lehner couldn’t glove Chris Kreider’s wrist shot.

“It’s always kind of nice to get back on the ice after you’re injured,” Lehner said. “I felt pretty good. I’ve been working hard to get back.”

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, including a power-play goal late in the first period, to help the Knights end a two-game winless skid. He added his team-leading 18th in the third period.

Mattias Janmark had a goal in the second period after making a power move to the net, and Brett Howden scored in the third against his former club.

The Rangers played without No. 1 goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol, and also were missing leading scorer Artemi Panarin (COVID protocol).

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Spoiled reunion

Gallant made his first appearance at T-Mobile Arena since he was fired by the Knights two years ago this month and received a loud ovation from the announced crowd of 18,117 when his tribute video was shown on the scoreboard before the opening faceoff.

Gallant, who led the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and won the Jack Adams Award as the coach of the year, gave a wave to the crowd. But the Knights remain the only team he hasn’t defeated in his coaching career.

“It felt awesome just to see him there,” Marchessault said. “Obviously it was a big game for him, but for us it was more like business as usual, and we needed the two points to get back in the win column.”

Reaves was given the start against his former club and dished out two hits on his opening shift. The fans yelled Reaves’ name as he stalked defenseman Brayden McNabb and put him into the glass before heading off the ice.

“I appreciate everything the city did for me,” Reaves said Wednesday.

2. Cy Young contender

Marchessault converted on a power play late in the first period, pouncing on a loose puck in front of the net after his initial shot was stopped.

He added his second with 7:01 to play and has 18 goals against only eight assists.

“It doesn’t matter who scores every night,” Marchessault said. “We just want to play the right way as a line.”

That stat line resembles a starting pitcher’s and hearkens back to Marchessault’s season in Florida when he had 30 goals, 21 assists and wasn’t afraid to shoot from anywhere on the ice.

In his first four seasons with the Knights, Marchessault never finished with more goals than assists. He was fourth on the team in helpers last season, but he’s turned into the finisher on the Misfit Line.

Marchessault is tied for ninth in the NHL in goals with Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel and Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane, whose 18-3 stat line will be hard for Marchessault to top.

3. Janmark makes impact

After watching Nashville’s Filip Forsberg flip the puck around Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo before scoring Tuesday, Janmark used his own version of the move to score in the second period.

Janmark moved down the right wing against the Rangers’ Libor Hajek and slid the puck under the stick of the defenseman. He avoided being tied up and flipped a shot over the shoulder of goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

“He’s been really effective every night for us,” DeBoer said.

After contracting COVID-19 at the start of the season, Janmark didn’t fully recover until a month later, according to DeBoer. He has five goals in his past five games after producing two in the first 27 while he battled long-haul symptoms.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.