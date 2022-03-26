Golden Knights standout defenseman returns after absence
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez was activated from injured reserve Saturday and was in the lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena.
Martinez hasn’t played since Nov. 11 when he sustained a severe laceration that required more than 50 stitches and a head injury after being kicked in the face by the skate of Minnesota forward Brandon Duhaime.
Martinez appeared in 11 games and had three assists before being injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
