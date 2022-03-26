81°F
Golden Knights standout defenseman returns after absence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2022 - 11:45 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) celebrates a score by left wing William Carr ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) celebrates a score by left wing William Carrier (28) with center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the third period during an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez was activated from injured reserve Saturday and was in the lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena.

Martinez hasn’t played since Nov. 11 when he sustained a severe laceration that required more than 50 stitches and a head injury after being kicked in the face by the skate of Minnesota forward Brandon Duhaime.

Martinez appeared in 11 games and had three assists before being injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

