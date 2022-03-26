Golden Knights standout defenseman returns after absence

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez was activated from injured reserve Saturday and was in the lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez was activated from injured reserve Saturday and was in the lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena.

Martinez hasn’t played since Nov. 11 when he sustained a severe laceration that required more than 50 stitches and a head injury after being kicked in the face by the skate of Minnesota forward Brandon Duhaime.

Martinez appeared in 11 games and had three assists before being injured.

