Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade set

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone says the team’s Stanley Cup championship parade is set for Saturday on Las Vegas Blvd.

Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans will get to celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship this weekend on the Strip.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone told the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday that the parade is planned to be Saturday “on the boulevard.” Stone didn’t offer any other details on the parade.

The occasion will mark the second professional sports championship celebration on the Strip, following the Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship celebration that took place in front of the Bellagio fountains last year. The Aces’ championship run marked the first major pro sports title for a Las Vegas team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

