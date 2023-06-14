92°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade set

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 12:28 pm
 
Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans will get to celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship this weekend on the Strip.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone told the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday that the parade is planned to be Saturday “on the boulevard.” Stone didn’t offer any other details on the parade.

The occasion will mark the second professional sports championship celebration on the Strip, following the Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship celebration that took place in front of the Bellagio fountains last year. The Aces’ championship run marked the first major pro sports title for a Las Vegas team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
2
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
3
Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup
Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup
4
From Kings to Golden Knights: Maloofs’ day changed Vegas history
From Kings to Golden Knights: Maloofs’ day changed Vegas history
5
Lonnie Hammargren dies, was Nevada’s former lieutenant governor
Lonnie Hammargren dies, was Nevada’s former lieutenant governor
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Golden Knights Western Conference Champions gear available at The Arsenal
Golden Knights Western Conference Champions gear available at The Arsenal
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 5
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 5
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 6
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 6
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 4
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 4
Heading to Golden Knights practice? Be prepared to arrive early
Heading to Golden Knights practice? Be prepared to arrive early