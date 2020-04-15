60°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Final to air Thursday on NHL Network

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2020 - 8:32 am
 

Golden Knights fans can relive the good, bad and disappointment from the 2018 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday.

NHL Network is showing all five games from the series against the Washington Capitals, when the “misfit” Knights became the first expansion team to reach the final since the 1967-68 St. Louis Blues.

The Knights’ Game 1 victory begins at 9 a.m. followed at 11 a.m. by Game 2 and — cringe! — Capitals goalie Braden Holtby’s stop on forward Alex Tuch in the final two minutes, which was voted by the NHL as the “Save of the Decade.”

Hopefully they’ve edited out Pat Sajak’s player introductions at the start of Game 3.

Here is the full schedule:

9 a.m. – 2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 1: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights

11 a.m. – 2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 2: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights

1 p.m. – 2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals

3 p.m. – NHL Tonight

4 p.m. – 2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals

7 p.m. – 2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights

9 p.m. – 2018 Stanley Cup Championship Film

