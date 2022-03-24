Golden Knights star forward game-time decision against Predators

Left wing Max Pacioretty is a game-time decision when the Golden Knights host the Nashville Predators on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

This Sept. 29, 2021, file photo shows Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Left wing Max Pacioretty is a game-time decision when the Golden Knights host the Nashville Predators on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve Sunday. He left early in the Knights’ loss at Pittsburgh on March 11 with an undisclosed injury and has not played since, missing the past six games.

Pacioretty was out for 17 games early in the season because of a broken foot and also missed most of January after undergoing wrist surgery.

Despite missing most of the season, Pacioretty is tied for third on the team with 15 goals in 29 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.