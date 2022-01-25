58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Golden Knights star winger out of COVID protocol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2022 - 3:48 pm
 
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) trips up Golden Knights right wing Mark Ston ...
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) trips up Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone was cleared from NHL COVID-19 protocol and was in the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Stone missed the past two games, but joined the Knights on their four-game road trip.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud also returned for the Knights after missing the past two games with back spasms.

Laurent Brossoit made his first start since Jan. 2 after returning from an upper-body injury in place of Robin Lehner, who shut out Washington 1-0 on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Reports: Adele battled set designer before shutting down Caesars show
Reports: Adele battled set designer before shutting down Caesars show
2
Priscilla Presley set to headline Las Vegas Showroom
Priscilla Presley set to headline Las Vegas Showroom
3
Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children
Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children
4
Edens says Brightline high-speed rail project is ‘at the 1-yard-line’
Edens says Brightline high-speed rail project is ‘at the 1-yard-line’
5
New downtown Las Vegas hotel holds hiring fair
New downtown Las Vegas hotel holds hiring fair
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates after scoring a first period goal during an N ...
Golden Knights games rescheduled by NHL
By / RJ

The NHL announced leaguewide changes after COVID outbreaks and capacity restrictions wreaked havoc on the December and January calendar. Six Golden Knights games were affected.