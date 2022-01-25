Golden Knights star winger out of COVID protocol

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone was cleared from NHL COVID protocol and was in the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) trips up Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stone missed the past two games, but joined the Knights on their four-game road trip.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud also returned for the Knights after missing the past two games with back spasms.

Laurent Brossoit made his first start since Jan. 2 after returning from an upper-body injury in place of Robin Lehner, who shut out Washington 1-0 on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

