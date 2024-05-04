76°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights-Stars start time announced for Game 7

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes save close to Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes save close to Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 10:00 pm
 
Updated May 3, 2024 - 10:00 pm

The start time for Game 7 between the Golden Knights and Stars has been announced.

The final game of the Western Conference first-round playoff series begins at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The game will air on KMCC-34, TBS and truTV.

The series is tied at 3, and the winner advances to play the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

