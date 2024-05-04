Golden Knights-Stars start time announced for Game 7

The Golden Knights will travel to Dallas for the deciding Game 7 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Stars.

Knights need win with backs against the wall: ‘You rely on experience’

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes save close to Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The start time for Game 7 between the Golden Knights and Stars has been announced.

The final game of the Western Conference first-round playoff series begins at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The game will air on KMCC-34, TBS and truTV.

The series is tied at 3, and the winner advances to play the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.