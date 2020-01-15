Golden Knights start road trip with loss to Sabres

Buffalo’s Jack Eichel scored with 12:03 remaining, and the Golden Knights opened their road trip with a 4-2 loss Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues (71) is taken down by Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres forward Conor Sheary (43) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (21) carries the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) slides across the crease during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres Forward Sam Reinhart (23) and Vegas Golden Knights Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) watches the puck go in the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour (62) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Stastny (26) battle for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (21) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) brings down Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Colin Miller (33) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves (75) colllide behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The puck hits the post behind Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Reilly Smith tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal early in the third period, and Tomas Nosek opened the scoring for the Knights, who have lost four straight.

Kyle Okposo converted on a power play at 6:32 of the second period, and Sam Reinhart put the Sabres ahead 2-1 with 18.7 seconds remaining in the second.

Curtis Lazar added an empty-net goal for Buffalo, which finished 2-for-3 on the power play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

