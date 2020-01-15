Golden Knights start road trip with loss to Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo’s Jack Eichel scored with 12:03 remaining, and the Golden Knights opened their road trip with a 4-2 loss Tuesday at KeyBank Center.
Reilly Smith tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal early in the third period, and Tomas Nosek opened the scoring for the Knights, who have lost four straight.
Kyle Okposo converted on a power play at 6:32 of the second period, and Sam Reinhart put the Sabres ahead 2-1 with 18.7 seconds remaining in the second.
Curtis Lazar added an empty-net goal for Buffalo, which finished 2-for-3 on the power play.
