Golden Knights stave off elimination, force Game 7 against Stars
Noah Hanifin broke a scoreless tie in the third period, and the Golden Knights edged the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup first-round playoff series.
There will be a Game 7.
Goaltender Adin Hill made 23 saves for his third playoff shutout, and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6 of their first-round series Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
The series-deciding game will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Defenseman Noah Hanifin broke the tie at 9:54 of the third period for his fifth point of the series. Captain Mark Stone scored an empty-netter for the final margin.
