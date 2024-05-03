78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights stave off elimination, force Game 7 against Stars

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) checks Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) to the i ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) checks Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) to the ice during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights and Dallas Stars fans ready to enter before the start of their NHL playoff game ...
Golden Knights and Dallas Stars fans ready to enter before the start of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Knight Line and cheer make their way through the concourse before the first period of their ...
The Knight Line and cheer make their way through the concourse before the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) tosses a puck to fans before the first period of their N ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) tosses a puck to fans before the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) tosses a puck to fans before the first period of their N ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) tosses a puck to fans before the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) tosses a puck to fans before the first period of t ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) tosses a puck to fans before the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) greets fans before the first period of their NHL p ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) greets fans before the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans catch a puck to fans before the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena o ...
Fans catch a puck to fans before the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans are concerned as the Dallas Stars nearly score during the first period of t ...
Golden Knights fans are concerned as the Dallas Stars nearly score during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) is grabbed around the neck by Dallas Stars center ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) is grabbed around the neck by Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) is grabbed around the neck by Dallas Stars center ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) is grabbed around the neck by Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy talks with right wing Mark Stone (61) and teammates on ...
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy talks with right wing Mark Stone (61) and teammates on the bench against the Dallas Stars during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) nearly scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oe ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) nearly scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles near the net against Dallas Stars defense ...
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles near the net against Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4), goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and teammates during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a shot by Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a shot by Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in ...
during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in ...
during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans react to a penalty call on the Dallas Stars during the second period of the ...
Golden Knights fans react to a penalty call on the Dallas Stars during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The puck connects with the helmet of Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) as Golden Knigh ...
The puck connects with the helmet of Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) as Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) looks on during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy talks with players on a timeout against the Dallas Star ...
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy talks with players on a timeout against the Dallas Stars during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a shot off his skate against the Dallas Stars ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a shot off his skate against the Dallas Stars during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Golden Knights shot hits the bar getting past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) dur ...
A Golden Knights shot hits the bar getting past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) is on the ice as Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy ...
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) is on the ice as Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) looks to shoot during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is upset about a stick hold by the Dallas Stars during ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is upset about a stick hold by the Dallas Stars during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes save close to Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes save close to Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes save close to Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes save close to Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Knights need win with backs against the wall: ‘You rely on experience’
Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin, left, is escorted off the ice by a staff member and Nils Lundkvist, ...
Graney: Sloppy, undisciplined Knights on verge of elimination
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars' Craig Smith (15 ...
Start time of Knights-Stars Game 6 announced
The Animal Foundation named 10 puppies at the shelter after Golden Knights players that will al ...
Animal shelter names puppies after Golden Knights players, dubbed ‘Playoff Pups’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 12:18 pm
 
Updated May 3, 2024 - 9:43 pm

There will be a Game 7.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 23 saves for his third playoff shutout, and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6 of their first-round series Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The series-deciding game will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Defenseman Noah Hanifin broke the tie at 9:54 of the third period for his fifth point of the series. Captain Mark Stone scored an empty-netter for the final margin.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
1
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
2
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
3
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
4
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
5
CARTOON: Joe Biden’s selective concerns
CARTOON: Joe Biden’s selective concerns
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Knights’ playoff MVP ready for another run in contract year
recommend 2
Knights goaltender confident as playoffs begin: ‘I feel good’
recommend 3
3 takeaways: Knights look to playoffs after dropping finale to Ducks
recommend 4
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Stanley Cup defense on brink
recommend 5
Knights have plenty to play for as they await playoff opponent
recommend 6
3 takeaways from Knights win: Captain sparks Game 1 victory