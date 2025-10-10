Golden Knights still looking for top gear entering matchup at Kraken

The Golden Knights continue their three-game road trip when they face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

KNIGHTS GAME DAY

■ Who: Golden Knights at Kraken

■ When: 7 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

■ TV: KMCC-34

■ Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

■ About the Knights: This is the second of a three-game road trip for the Knights, who are coming off a 4-3 overtime win at San Jose that can best be described as fortunate.

Jack Eichel’s pop fly from center ice bounced past Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic for the tying goal with 1:34 remaining in regulation. Reilly Smith took advantage of another mistake by Nedeljkovic in overtime to bury the winner for the Knights (1-0-1).

Pavel Dorofeyev leads the NHL with four goals in two games after scoring against the Sharks. The rest of his teammates have five goals. Dorofeyev also tops the league with three power-play goals, all coming from nearly the same spot in the right faceoff circle off passes from captain Mark Stone.

With three out of a possible four points in their pocket to start the season, coach Bruce Cassidy said the focus remains on taking better care of the puck.

“Puck management was an issue for us again below the goal line,” Cassidy said after Thursday’s win. “The other night (against Los Angeles) we made a couple mistakes in the third (period) with the puck that ended up in our net. That’s something as we go along let’s get better at.”

■ About the Kraken: Seattle opened its fifth season with a 3-1 home win over Anaheim on Thursday behind a 35-save effort from goaltender Joey Daccord. It was the first game behind the Kraken bench for coach Lane Lambert. Vince Dunn, Mason Marchment and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken.

Seattle finished 35-41-6 last season and was seventh out of eight teams in the Pacific Division. But the Kraken added toughness at both ends of the ice during the offseason with the additions of forward Mason Marchment and defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

Rookie forwards Ryan Winterton, Jani Nyman and Berkly Catton are expected to added scoring touch and physical play to Seattle’s lineup this season.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.