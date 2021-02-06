Golden Knights strike early, often in rout of Kings

The Golden Knights played their first game since Jan. 26 after their season was paused last week and three games were postponed in accordance with NHL COVID protocols.

Vegas Golden Knights Cody Glass (9) fights for the puck against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) celebrates a goal with his team during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) clears the puck away from the goal against Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) defends the goal against Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) defends against Los Angeles Kings right wing Martin Frk (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops a shot as center Nicolas Roy (10) and Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Iafallo (19) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal from Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks for an open pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer, center, speaks to an official during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates a score with his tam including defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights Cody Glass (9) celebrates his score with left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and center William Karlsson (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights Cody Glass (9) goes for a shot and a goal under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights Cody Glass (9) fight for the puck under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates a score during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) looks on after his shot for a score against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Defenseman Nic Hague scored 50 seconds into the game on his way to a career-high three points, and the Golden Knights rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

William Karlsson also finished with a goal and two assists, and Max Pacioretty added three assists.

The Knights played their first game since Jan. 26 after their season was paused last week and three games were postponed in accordance with NHL COVID protocols.

Marc-Andre Fleury won his fourth straight start, but saw his shutout streak end at 119:59 when Austin Wagner scored in the third period. Dustin Brown had the other goal for the Kings.

The Knights scored four goals on their first 10 shots to chase Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick at 1:35 of the second period.

Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist, and Cody Glass scored in the second period to boost the struggling power play.

Stone leads the Knights with 13 points through eight games. The Knights (6-1-1, 13 points) jumped into third place in the West Division with three games in hand on leaders Colorado and St. Louis.

Coach Pete DeBoer was cleared from NHL COVID protocols Friday and was behind the bench after missing the Knights’ last game. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo remained in the protocols, paving the way for Dylan Coghlan to make his NHL debut and Nick Holden to appear in his first game of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

