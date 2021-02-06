Golden Knights strike early, often in rout of Kings
The Golden Knights played their first game since Jan. 26 after their season was paused last week and three games were postponed in accordance with NHL COVID protocols.
Defenseman Nic Hague scored 50 seconds into the game on his way to a career-high three points, and the Golden Knights rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.
William Karlsson also finished with a goal and two assists, and Max Pacioretty added three assists.
Marc-Andre Fleury won his fourth straight start, but saw his shutout streak end at 119:59 when Austin Wagner scored in the third period. Dustin Brown had the other goal for the Kings.
The Knights scored four goals on their first 10 shots to chase Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick at 1:35 of the second period.
Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist, and Cody Glass scored in the second period to boost the struggling power play.
Stone leads the Knights with 13 points through eight games. The Knights (6-1-1, 13 points) jumped into third place in the West Division with three games in hand on leaders Colorado and St. Louis.
Coach Pete DeBoer was cleared from NHL COVID protocols Friday and was behind the bench after missing the Knights’ last game. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo remained in the protocols, paving the way for Dylan Coghlan to make his NHL debut and Nick Holden to appear in his first game of the season.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
