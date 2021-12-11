Golden Knights stumble against struggling Flyers
The Golden Knights allowed two power-play goals in the third period and lost to the Philadelphia Flyers, who snapped a 10-game winless streak, on Friday night.
The Golden Knights allowed two power-play goals in the third period and lost 4-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 18,011 at T-Mobile Arena.
Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk scored in the third for Philadelphia, which won for the first time under interim coach Mike Yeo and snapped a 10-game winless streak (0-8-2).
The Knights, who played without first-line center Chandler Stephenson (personal reasons), saw their season-high, three-game winning streak halted.
William Karlsson finished off a pretty passing sequence late in the first period to tie the score at 1 after Kevin Hayes put the Flyers ahead when he backhanded a loose puck past Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit 4:20 into the game.
Max Pacioretty cashed in a rebound with 1:30 remaining in the second period for the tying goal and added a power-play goal in the third that made the score 4-3. He extended his point streak to seven games and has goals in five straight.
Mark Stone picked up an assist and pushed his point streak to seven games.
Maxwell Willman notched his first career NHL goal to put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 5:53 of the second period.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
