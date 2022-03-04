67°F
Golden Knights stumble in 3rd period, lose to Bruins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2022 - 8:40 pm
 
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) dives but misses the save on a shot by Bruins center Craig Smith (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) takes a shot on Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) while Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) and defenseman Derek Forbort (28) guard the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) falls to the ice while taking a shot on Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) as Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) reaches to block during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates against Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to pass while center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) skates for the goal against Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) takes a shot on goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bruins fans celebrate after their team scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) shouts at a referee’s call during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) slams Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) dives for the puck followed by Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9), Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) dives to save a shot by Bruins center Craig Smith (12) while Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) eyes the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) and center Craig Smith (12) celebrate after Smith scored a goal on the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shouts at a referee during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate after Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) scored a goal on the Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jack Eichel scored late in the second period on a breakaway, but the Golden Knights were unable to capitalize on the momentum and lost 5-2 to the Boston Bruins on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Jonathan Marchessault added a goal with 3:22 left.

The Knights were unable to build off their win over San Jose on Tuesday and have dropped six of their past eight and remained in third place ahead of Edmonton by points percentage.

Craig Smith, who had six goals in his first 47 games, tallied a hat trick for the Bruins. He notched his third goal on a blast from the left wing with goalie Robin Lehner out of position in his crease.

David Pastrnak notched two goals in the third period for the Bruins, who improved to 4-1 on their six-game road trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

