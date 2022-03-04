Golden Knights stumble in 3rd period, lose to Bruins
Jack Eichel scored late in the second period on a breakaway, but the Golden Knights were unable to capitalize on the momentum and lost 5-2 to the Boston Bruins on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
Jonathan Marchessault added a goal with 3:22 left.
The Knights were unable to build off their win over San Jose on Tuesday and have dropped six of their past eight and remained in third place ahead of Edmonton by points percentage.
Craig Smith, who had six goals in his first 47 games, tallied a hat trick for the Bruins. He notched his third goal on a blast from the left wing with goalie Robin Lehner out of position in his crease.
David Pastrnak notched two goals in the third period for the Bruins, who improved to 4-1 on their six-game road trip.
GAME DAY
Who: Golden Knights at Ducks
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.
TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Off