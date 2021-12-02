Golden Knights suffer rare loss to Ducks at Honda Center

The Anaheim Ducks scored four goals in the second period and defeated the Golden Knights for only the second time in 11 tries at home Wednesday night.

Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell, right, fights for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson, right, and Anaheim Ducks' Josh Mahura fall to the ice as they fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, right, and Anaheim Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz, right, makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy moves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark, right, moves the puck under pressure by Anaheim Ducks' Josh Mahura during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty watches his shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty, center, moves the puck under pressure by Anaheim Ducks' Jamie Drysdale, right, and Hampus Lindholm during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio, left, moves the puck under defense by Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Josh Manson (42) celebrates his goal with Trevor Zegras (46) and Rickard Rakell (67) as Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates away from them during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell shoots to score during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell (67) celebrates his goal with Sonny Milano (12) as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner stands in front of his net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Troy Terry moves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson, left, is pressured by Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras, from right, Hampus Lindholm, Sonny Milano and Rickard Rakell celebrate a goal by Zegras during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Adam Henrique, left, and Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud skate after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague, left, skates past Anaheim Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg while chasing the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, right, makes a save against Anaheim Ducks' Vinni Lettieri during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Golden Knights are used to Honda Center being a safe space.

Fly in, see Disneyland, pick up two points from the Anaheim Ducks. They entered Wednesday’s game 9-1 in the building in their history, as part of their 18-3 overall record against the Ducks.

This latest trip was much different. The dangerous Ducks continued their impressive start to the season by defeating the Knights 6-5 to hold onto third place in the Pacific Division by points percentage.

Anaheim scored four goals in a 12:28 span in the second period to take control. It was the first time this season the Knights allowed four goals in a period.

“Far from good enough,” said goaltender Robin Lehner, who made his fourth straight start. “Myself included. That’s not Vegas hockey. We got to find our way back to play our type of hockey.”

The Knights (12-10-0) are used to pushing the Ducks around. Just last season, they were 7-1 against Anaheim by a combined score of 29-13.

But the Ducks (13-8-3) have sent a message that things could be different this season. They erased a 4-1 third-period deficit in their first meeting Oct. 29 at T-Mobile Arena before losing in a shootout. Then Wednesday, they exploded in the second period en route to their third win in four games.

Right wing Troy Terry started the scoring with a one-timer in transition 4:21 into the second. Right wing Rickard Rakell followed by roofing a shot past Lehner 2:05 later.

Left wing William Carrier stopped the bleeding by scoring on a three-on-one, but Anaheim kept coming. A shot from defenseman Josh Manson bounced off defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s skate and in. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm had a long-range shot from the blue line find its way through traffic.

A late short-handed goal by defenseman Zach Whitecloud couldn’t rescue a poor 20 minutes by the Knights. They cut their deficit to one goal three times in the third but lost for the third time in four games.

“This group is resilient,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I’m just disappointed we put ourselves in that position.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Zegras dazzles

One reason the Ducks are different this season is the emergence of second-year center Trevor Zegras. And he put on a show Wednesday.

The 20-year-old had three assists, drew Pietrangelo to the net on Manson’s goal and attempted a between-the-legs shot against Lehner in the third period.

The Ducks had a 19-4 edge in shot attempts with him on the ice at five-on-five. He controlled play every time he stepped off the bench.

2. Penalty kill locks in

A bright spot for the Knights is that their penalty kill is becoming a dangerous weapon.

They were the best short-handed team in the NHL last season but entered Wednesday ranked 15th. That’s only when it comes to goal prevention, however. The Knights are plenty good at scoring goals themselves defending a man down.

Left wing Mattias Janmark and Whitecloud scored short-handed goals against the Ducks. That gives the Knights five on the season, the most in the NHL. They briefly had as many short-handed goals as power-play goals before left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Reilly Smith struck on the man advantage in the third period.

“With short-handed goals and power-play goals and six-on-five goals, it’s almost we have to come out with a point at least,” Janmark said. “But we don’t, so we pretty much gave this one away.”

3. Injury scare

The Knights in recent weeks have begun to trim names off their lengthy injury list. On Wednesday, it briefly looked as if their captain was going back on it.

Right wing Mark Stone was hooked 3:42 into the third period by Anaheim center Derek Grant and spun into the end boards of the offensive zone. He was attended to by a trainer, skated off the ice hunched over and went back to the locker room.

It was a scary sight, but Stone was back less than five minutes later. He provided a screen on Pacioretty’s goal that cut the Knights’ deficit to 5-4.

”He gutted it out,” DeBoer said. “We’ll see tomorrow what we’re dealing with.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.