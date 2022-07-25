Golden Knights’ summer road trip returns after 3-year hiatus

The road trip takes place from Aug. 15 to 20 and will visit four states.

The Golden Knights’ summer road trip is returning after a three-year hiatus, the team announced Monday.

The road trip takes place from Aug. 15 to 20 and will visit four states. Select players and other members of the Knights organization will participate in clinics and meet-and-greets with local fans.

“The VGK Road Trip remains a significant priority of our organization’s offseason as we prepare for our sixth year on the ice,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more thrilled for the anticipated return of this quest, with the goal of growing the sport and our incredible fan base throughout our AT&T SportsNet TV territory.”

The first stop for the Knights is South Lake Tahoe, California, and features an on-ice clinic at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena on Aug. 15.

There will be another on-ice clinic Aug. 16 in Boise, Idaho, at Idaho IceWorld, followed by a street hockey clinic scheduled Aug. 18 in Missoula, Montana. The event concludes with a public skate Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City at SLC Sports Complex.

The Knights are scheduled to play preseason games in Boise and Salt Lake City in September.

Participation in the three hockey clinics is preregistered, but fans are permitted to attend the clinics and other off-ice activities. All events during the road trip are expected to last two hours.

This is the fourth time the organization has embarked on a road trip to fulfill owner Bill Foley’s quest to become the team of the Rockies and first since 2019.

