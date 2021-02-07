Golden Knights’ Super Bowl picks evenly split

Max Pacioretty is one of several Golden Knights players picking the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV on Sunday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Max Pacioretty grew up in New Canaan, Connecticut, rooting for the New York Giants, and he’s still loyal to his favorite football team.

That helps explain why the Golden Knights left wing is picking the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on Sunday over Tampa Bay.

“I saw Eli Manning beat up Tom Brady a couple times,” Pacioretty said of the former Giants quarterback. “I figure (Patrick) Mahomes will do the same.”

Go Big Blue, apparently.

The Knights’ content department released a list of who every player is pulling for in Super Bowl LV, which begins about an hour after Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena is expected to be completed.

The final tally was 12 for the Chiefs and 11 for the Buccaneers, which doesn’t include Nick Holden, Tomas Nosek and Chandler Stephenson, who all answered “Tom Brady.”

Alec Martinez of Rochester Hills, Michigan, said he is rooting for the Lions. Wishful thinking since Detroit has never played in the Super Bowl and has one playoff victory since its championship in 1957.

Jonathan Marchessault went a step further than just taking the Buccaneers and wants the 3½ points, too, though that hook might be hard to find at sportsbooks now. Alex Tuch likes over the total of 56 to go with his Tampa Bay pick.

Coach Pete DeBoer also is siding with Tampa Bay and thinks the Buccaneers have an edge playing in their home stadium.

“I’m excited to watch it,” DeBoer said. “That home-field advantage, Tom Brady sleeping in his own bed, I think that’s going to be the difference.”

Happy to help

Holden knew he would be needed at some point this season after starting out on the taxi squad.

The veteran defenseman was placed on waivers during training camp to get the Knights under the salary cap and made his season debut Friday with Brayden McNabb on long-term injured reserve.

Holden blocked four shots and dished out three hits in 14:34 against Los Angeles. He also provided a steadying influence for defense partner Dylan Coghlan, who played his first NHL game.

“I was happy to be able to clear waivers and stick here,” Holden said. “To be off since last year, finally get in and help our team win was exciting for me.”

Rematch with Kings

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo did not practice again Saturday and remained on the NHL COVID protocol-related absences list, which should keep him out of Sunday’s matinee.

But assistant coach Ryan McGill returned, and the Knights’ coaching staff is back to full strength.

The Knights dominated Friday’s game, and Pacioretty, who has consecutive three-point games, warned the finale of the two-game series has all the makings of a classic “trap game” for Vegas.

“It’s important that we just completely block out that last game and come to the rink ready to do whatever we can to win a hockey game,” Pacioretty said. “I’m assuming they’re going to play a lot more physical, a lot faster, and that’s what we’ve got to expect.”

