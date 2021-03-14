Golden Knights sweep Blues in 2-game road series

Mark Stone scored twice, and Alex Tuch, Max Pacioretty and Shea Theodore each had a goal as the Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Enterprise Center.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a shot from St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) as Vegas Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan (52) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops a puck as St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford (12) and Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) skate past during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) is congratulated by teammate Alec Martinez (23) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) and St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) chase after a loose puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) and Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) chase after a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Marco Scandella (6) pass around teammate Justin Faulk (72) and Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) controls the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) watches as Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch, left, slips during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Mark Stone scored twice, and Alex Tuch, Max Pacioretty and Shea Theodore each had a goal as the Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Saturday at Enterprise Center.

The Knights swept their two-game set against the Blues to close their season-long six-game road trip 4-2. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury started for the 15th time in 16 games and earned his 14th win.

