Golden Knights sweep Blues in 2-game road series
Mark Stone scored twice, and Alex Tuch, Max Pacioretty and Shea Theodore each had a goal as the Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Saturday at Enterprise Center.
The Knights swept their two-game set against the Blues to close their season-long six-game road trip 4-2. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury started for the 15th time in 16 games and earned his 14th win.
