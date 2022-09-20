Golden Knights switch up primary home jersey for 2022-23 season

The Golden Knights have officially made their gold jerseys their primary home jersey for the 2022-23 season.

Golden Knights players celebrate after beating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) celebrates after beating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights are going gold for their sixth season.

The team announced Tuesday their gold jerseys will be their primary ones at home this year, instead of their previous gray sweaters. The Knights’ gold jerseys were first introduced in 2020.

The change isn’t the only one coming to the team’s look this season. The Knights will have a jersey advertisement for the first time thanks to their partnership with Circa Sports.

