jeff_german
Golden Knights

Golden Knights switch up primary home jersey for 2022-23 season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2022 - 10:23 am
 
Golden Knights players celebrate after beating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime during a ...
Golden Knights players celebrate after beating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) celebrates after beating the Washington Capitals ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) celebrates after beating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights are going gold for their sixth season.

The team announced Tuesday their gold jerseys will be their primary ones at home this year, instead of their previous gray sweaters. The Knights’ gold jerseys were first introduced in 2020.

The change isn’t the only one coming to the team’s look this season. The Knights will have a jersey advertisement for the first time thanks to their partnership with Circa Sports.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

