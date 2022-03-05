Golden Knights take high-scoring affair against Anaheim Ducks

The Golden Knights nearly let the Anaheim Ducks back in the game Friday, but held on for a crucial win in the standings.

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scored during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Ben Hutton (17) scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) reacts. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit (86) defends against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) passes against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) celebrates with defenseman Ben Hutton (17) after Hutton scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Anaheim Ducks celebrate after right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) hugs left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (20) after Deslauriers scored during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud, left, defends against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Brendan Guhle during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) reacts after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Anaheim Ducks left wing Sonny Milano (12) shoots against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022.Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) defends. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) stops a shot by Anaheim Ducks left wing Sonny Milano (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks left wing Sonny Milano (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15), Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22), and right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) skate to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Golden Knights didn’t make it easy on themselves.

The team busted out of a scoring drought with four goals in the second period Friday against Anaheim, more than they scored in the last four games. It still wasn’t enough to put away the Ducks.

The Knights led 2-1, 3-2, 4-2 and 5-2 but were still hanging on until the final seconds. Anaheim closed its deficit to one goal early in the third period. It got no closer.

The Knights hung on for a 5-4 win at Honda Center that put them back in playoff position with 26 games to go. The team, briefly out of the Western Conference wild card spots after Dallas’ overtime win against Winnipeg, moved up to third in the Pacific Division.

The game started with what seemed to be a 40-minute exhale for the Knights. They entered Friday 2-5-1 with 15 goals in their last eight games after captain Mark Stone exited the lineup with back injury that landed him on long-term injured reserve.

Coach Pete DeBoer said after Thursday’s 5-2 loss to Boston some players were feeling the effects of the scoring drought. Some of that pressured got released quickly in Anaheim.

Defenseman Ben Hutton opened the scoring for the Knights seven minutes into the first period to tie the game 1-1. It was the team’s first goal by a defenseman since Feb. 8, a span of eight games.

The Knights proceeded to tie their season high for most goals in a period in the second. Left wing Jonathan Marchessault scored 15 seconds into the frame. Right wing Nicolas Roy scored twice after going 15 games without a goal. Right wing Michael Amadio got his first goal since Jan. 24 as part of the first three-point night of his career.

The flurry put the Knights up 5-2 but Anaheim didn’t fold.

Center Trevor Zegras scored on the power play before the second period was over to make it 5-3. Then right wing Troy Terry added another power-play goal to make it a one-goal game 6:39 into the third.

The Knights held on for their third win in nine games.

Here are three more takeaways from the win:

1. Roy busts slumps

Roy’s celebration said it all.

He shuffled his feet and punched the air so hard he looked like he could dent steel after scoring his first goal since Jan. 17. The weight off his shoulders was obvious.

Roy followed up his first goal by scoring 3:05 later from the slot. His two goals Friday matched his total over the previous 63 days.

2. Hutton’s revenge

Hutton’s goal had to feel especially sweet. And not just because it was his 100th career point.

The defenseman played 34 games with Anaheim last season and was in Ducks’ camp this fall on a professional tryout agreement. He didn’t make the opening-day roster, clearing the way for him to sign with the Knights on Oct. 28.

Hutton’s tally was his second goal and ninth point in 35 games with the team.

3. More injuries

The Knights keep having players come out of the lineup seemingly every game.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb and center Brett Howden didn’t play against the Ducks. McNabb left Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins in the second period with an undisclosed injury. Howden, who played the full game Thursday, also sat out Friday with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan played in place of McNabb and center Jake Leschyshyn was called up from Henderson to replace Howden.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.