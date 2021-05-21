Golden Knights take series lead after rallying for win over Wild

Reilly Smith scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Golden Knights rallied for a victory over the Minnesota in Game 3 on Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) and left wing Jordan Greenway (18) celebrate Eriksson Ek's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek, second from right, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with left wing Jordan Greenway (18), defenseman Matt Dumba (24) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) is congratulated for his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) crashes against the net and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) gains control of the puck against Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates with teammates Matt Dumba (24) and Mats Zuccarello (36) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) handles the puck next to Minnesota Wild's Nico Sturm (7) during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) controls the puck next to Minnesota Wild's Carson Soucy (21) during the second period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's goalie Cam Talbot (33) blocks the puck from the net against Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the second period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Reilly Smith scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota in Game 3 on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Knights lead the West Division first-round playoff series 2-1 and regained home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven. Game 4 is set for Saturday.

Mark Stone scored two goals, the last one an empty-netter, and Patrick Brown also scored as part of a three-goal second period that overturned a poor start from the Knights. Defenseman Nick Holden added two assists in his first appearance since April 9, setting up the tying and go-ahead goals.

William Karlsson added a goal with 2:24 remaining in the third period.

Marc-Andre Fleury started for the third straight game in the series and didn’t see much action in the final two periods on the way to his 83rd career playoff win.

Minnesota controlled the first period and went ahead after 2:16, as rookie of the year favorite Kirill Kaprizov notched his first point of the series when he found Ryan Hartman at the backdoor for a tap-in.

Joel Eriksson Ek added to the Wild’s lead at 8:30 of the first when he banged in a rebound. He appeared to make it 3-0 in the final seven minutes, but the Knights successfully challenged for offside and rode the momentum change the rest of the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

