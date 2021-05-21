Golden Knights take series lead after rallying for win over Wild
Reilly Smith scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Golden Knights rallied for a victory over the Minnesota in Game 3 on Thursday.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Reilly Smith scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota in Game 3 on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
The Knights lead the West Division first-round playoff series 2-1 and regained home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven. Game 4 is set for Saturday.
Mark Stone scored two goals, the last one an empty-netter, and Patrick Brown also scored as part of a three-goal second period that overturned a poor start from the Knights. Defenseman Nick Holden added two assists in his first appearance since April 9, setting up the tying and go-ahead goals.
William Karlsson added a goal with 2:24 remaining in the third period.
Marc-Andre Fleury started for the third straight game in the series and didn’t see much action in the final two periods on the way to his 83rd career playoff win.
Minnesota controlled the first period and went ahead after 2:16, as rookie of the year favorite Kirill Kaprizov notched his first point of the series when he found Ryan Hartman at the backdoor for a tap-in.
Joel Eriksson Ek added to the Wild’s lead at 8:30 of the first when he banged in a rebound. He appeared to make it 3-0 in the final seven minutes, but the Knights successfully challenged for offside and rode the momentum change the rest of the way.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.
Golden Knights vs. Wild
Knights lead series 2-1
Game 1: Wild 1, Knights 0 (OT)
Game 2: Knights 3, Wild 1
Game 3: Knights 5, Wild 2
Game 4: at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Saturday (KSNV-3)
Game 5: at Knights, 7:30 p.m., Monday
x-Game 6: at Minnesota, Wednesday
x-Game 7: at Knights, May 28
x-if necessary