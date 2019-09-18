Golden Knights tickets remain top seller on StubHub

The Golden Knights are the top-selling NHL team the ticket exchange website StubHub for the third straight season, and outsell the second-place New York Rangers by 28 percent.

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, not pictured, during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights are the top-selling NHL team on the ticket exchange website StubHub for the third straight season, according to a release by the company Wednesday.

StubHub said the Knights outsell the second-best team, the New York Rangers, by 28 percent.

The other top selling teams are the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres.

