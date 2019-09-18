92°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights tickets remain top seller on StubHub

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2019 - 3:03 pm
 

The Golden Knights are the top-selling NHL team on the ticket exchange website StubHub for the third straight season, according to a release by the company Wednesday.

StubHub said the Knights outsell the second-best team, the New York Rangers, by 28 percent.

The other top selling teams are the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres.

