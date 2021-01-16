72°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights to debut gold third jerseys against Anaheim

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2021 - 2:36 pm
 
The Vegas Golden Knights third jersey is displayed at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, ...
The Vegas Golden Knights third jersey is displayed at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

It will be a solid gold Saturday night for the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

The team’s third jerseys were set to make their highly anticipated debut when the Knights hosted the Anaheim Ducks to complete their two-game series.

“I’m definitely looking forward to seeing those jerseys, and hopefully we’re buzzing pretty good with them on,” defenseman Shea Theodore said after the morning skate.

Added center Tomas Nosek: “It’s always nice to have a third jersey or something special.”

The Knights unveiled their metallic gold jerseys in October to much fanfare after two years of testing. The third jersey was set to debut last season but was delayed.

The fabric sparkles under the lights at T-Mobile Arena and is accompanied by steel gray pants and helmets, white gloves and gold socks that feature red, white and steel gray stripes.

The organization is certainly going all-in with the gold theme.

During the morning skate Saturday, Knights assistant coaches wore gold track suits and matching caps on the ice. Coach Pete DeBoer said there were some “sideways looks” at first, but his staff is embracing the fashion statement, the brainchild of owner Bill Foley.

DeBoer must have pulled rank because he conducted his media availability while wearing his usual steel gray track suit instead of the gold.

“They’re pretty funny,” Theodore said. “We were giving them a little bit of grief. But, you know, they’re colorful.”

Captain starts

The fourth line started nearly every game after DeBoer took over last season, but was on the bench at puck drop for the season opener Thursday against Anaheim.

DeBoer said he wanted to give newly minted captain Mark Stone the starting nod in the first game of the season.

“I think (Ryan Reaves) made the comment that we were starting heat instead of meat,” DeBoer said. “We’ve got both options, or a lot of options there, and I’m sure we’ll use all of them at some point this year.”

The fourth line, nicknamed the “Meat Grinders” by Reaves, started the final 19 games of the regular season before the pause because of the coronavirus pandemic and 19 of 20 postseason games.

The only time it didn’t start during that stretch was Game 1 of the Western Conference Final when Reaves was suspended for a check to the head.

“It’s coach’s decision if we start or not,” Nosek said. “I’m just ready to play my game. If we start as the first line or if we start as the fourth line, it doesn’t matter.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

