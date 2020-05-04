Golden Knights to donate meals to Las Vegas police
The Golden Knights are expanding their meal-donation program during the coronavirus pandemic to include Metropolitan Police Department employees.
Working with Country Financial, the Knights will donate 1,200 hot, ready-to-eat meals to Metro employees.
The Knights have donated more than 7,500 meals to media professionals and first responders. They began the donation program last month to help those in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
