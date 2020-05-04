Golden Knights to donate meals to Las Vegas police

The Golden Knights are expanding their meal-donation program during the coronavirus pandemic to include Metropolitan Police Department employees.

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation Manager Mia Festenese, left, and President Kim Frank, center, deliver lunch to Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Vice President of Marketing Lisa Santwer at the CCCN southwest location in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Three hundred pre-packaged meals were delivered to staff in to-go containers that could be reheated. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada staff members, from left, Connie Gutierrez, office manager, Jenny Zamarripa, practice manager, and Jenn Palermo front office coordinator, load lunches donated by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation at the CCCN southwest location in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Three hundred pre-packaged meals were delivered to staff in to-go containers that could be reheated. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Golden Knights are expanding their meal-donation program to include Metropolitan Police Department employees.

Working with Country Financial, the Knights will donate 1,200 hot, ready-to-eat meals to Metro employees.

The Knights have donated more than 7,500 meals to media professionals and first responders. They began the donation program last month to help those in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

