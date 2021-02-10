Golden Knights to face Ducks on Thursday despite COVID issues
The Golden Knights’ game against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena will be played as scheduled, the NHL announced.
The Golden Knights’ game against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena will be played as scheduled, the NHL announced.
Statement from the @NHL on last night’s @GoldenKnights vs. @AnaheimDucks game. https://t.co/9V1tcgvWjD pic.twitter.com/0VnH1V2FEo
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 10, 2021
The league said Wednesday that forward Tomas Nosek was in isolation after being placed in the COVID protocol. Nosek was pulled from the game Tuesday prior to the start of the third period.
The Knights canceled their practice Wednesday at City National Arena and did not have media availability.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.