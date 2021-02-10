Golden Knights to face Ducks on Thursday despite COVID issues

The Golden Knights’ game against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena will be played as scheduled, the NHL announced.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save with the help of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) in the third period during an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The league said Wednesday that forward Tomas Nosek was in isolation after being placed in the COVID protocol. Nosek was pulled from the game Tuesday prior to the start of the third period.

The Knights canceled their practice Wednesday at City National Arena and did not have media availability.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

