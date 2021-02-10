70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Golden Knights to face Ducks on Thursday despite COVID issues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2021 - 2:42 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save with the help of Vegas Gold ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save with the help of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) in the third period during an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights’ game against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena will be played as scheduled, the NHL announced.

The league said Wednesday that forward Tomas Nosek was in isolation after being placed in the COVID protocol. Nosek was pulled from the game Tuesday prior to the start of the third period.

The Knights canceled their practice Wednesday at City National Arena and did not have media availability.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
2
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
3
Man who shot at officers found dead after apartment standoff, fire
Man who shot at officers found dead after apartment standoff, fire
4
COVID impacts Golden Knights’ season again
COVID impacts Golden Knights’ season again
5
Former assistant to Tony Hsieh suing family for breach of contracts
Former assistant to Tony Hsieh suing family for breach of contracts
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores a goal against Anaheim Ducks goaltender R ...
COVID impacts Golden Knights’ season again
By / RJ

The Golden Knights canceled their media availability because of COVID protocols after a 5-4 win over Anaheim on Tuesday, then canceled Wednesday’s practice and media availability.