Golden Knights to face Stars in 2027 Stadium Series game in Arlington

The Golden Knights will face the Dallas Stars at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in the NHL’s Stadium Series in February 2027.

Golden Knights get ‘back to work’ after embarrassing loss in Ottawa

A general view shows the inside of the AT&T stadium during a NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys Sept. 28, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

The Vegas Golden Knights are about to know the true meaning of everything is bigger in Texas.

The Knights will take part in the NHL’s Stadium Series for the first time when they face the Dallas Stars at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 20, 2027.

The teams will play in the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The stadium seats 80,000 people but can expand to hold to more than 100,000, making it the NFL’s largest stadium by potential capacity.

The Knights will play in their third outdoor game.

They played the Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe in February 2021, losing 3-2. They also faced the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. The Kraken won 3-0 thanks to a 35-save shutout from goaltender Joey Daccord.

The Stars will be hosting an outdoor game for the second time. They faced the Nashville Predators at the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and won 4-2 in front of an announced crowd of 85,630.

The Knights and Stars have developed a fierce rivalry in recent years.

They’ve met three times in the playoffs, including twice in the Western Conference Final. Dallas defeated the Knights in five games to advance to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. The Knights got revenge in 2023, winning in six games on their way to their first championship.

The two teams met again in the first round in 2024, with the Stars winning in seven games.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.