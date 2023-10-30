Golden Knights to give away free gas in Henderson

The Golden Knights are giving away $20,000 in free gas at a Smith’s Marketplace in Henderson.

May Woody, right, assistant manager at Smith's, helps Golden Knights mascot Chance pump free gas for a customer at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Cars line up to get free gas from Smith’s Marketplace on on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free gas for a customer at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights fan Travis Bradley, left, shows his support for his team by wearing the team's jersey and the Knights helmet as Vegas Knight Hawks receiver Caleb Holley pumps free gas for him at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland pumps free gas for a customer at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Cars line up to get free gas from Smith’s Marketplace on Thursday June 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Cars line up to get free gas from Smith’s Marketplace on Thursday June 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Golden Knights will help give away $20,000 in free gas on Friday in Henderson.

The Knights, in partnership with Smith’s Food & Drug Stores, will be giving away gas at the Smith’s Marketplace at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway beginning at 8 a.m., the team said in a press release.

The first 400 vehicles in line will get $50 worth of gasoline. The price of gas will also be reduced by 20 cents all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday at that location for customers with a Smith’s rewards card.

Guests will be greeted by Golden Knights players and members of the team’s organization during their visit, the Knights said. Fans are limited to one visit each.

This is the second time this year the Knights have helped give away free gas after giving away $20,000 worth in April at a Smith’s Marketplace in the northwest valley.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on X.