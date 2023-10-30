67°F
Golden Knights to give away free gas in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2023 - 2:03 pm
 
May Woody, right, assistant manager at Smith's, helps Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free g ...
May Woody, right, assistant manager at Smith's, helps Golden Knights mascot Chance pump free gas for a customer at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The Golden Knights will help give away $20,000 in free gas on Friday in Henderson.

The Knights, in partnership with Smith’s Food & Drug Stores, will be giving away gas at the Smith’s Marketplace at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway beginning at 8 a.m., the team said in a press release.

The first 400 vehicles in line will get $50 worth of gasoline. The price of gas will also be reduced by 20 cents all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday at that location for customers with a Smith’s rewards card.

Guests will be greeted by Golden Knights players and members of the team’s organization during their visit, the Knights said. Fans are limited to one visit each.

This is the second time this year the Knights have helped give away free gas after giving away $20,000 worth in April at a Smith’s Marketplace in the northwest valley.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on X.

