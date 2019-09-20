87°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights to host alien contest at practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2019 - 5:29 pm
 

Golden Knights practice on Friday will be out of this world.

In honor of the Area 51 festivities happening in Nevada this weekend, the Knights are encouraging fans to dress up as aliens for Friday morning’s practice.

The best-dressed alien will win an Area 51 VGK jersey.

Practice begins at 10:30 a.m. at City National Arena.

