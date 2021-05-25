Golden Knights to host Game 6 watch party at Red Rock

The Golden Knights lead the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in the best-of-seven NHL playoff series.

The Golden Knights will host a watch party for Wednesday’s Game 6 against the Minnesota Wild at 5 p.m. at Red Rock Resort.

Game time is 6 p.m. The party is free and open to all ages.

The Knights will try to close out the seven-game divisional series in St. Paul, Minnesota. They lead 3-2, but are coming off a 4-2 loss Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

