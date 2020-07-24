103°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights to host “playoff cavalcade” to send team off

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2020 - 3:49 pm
 

Fans will get a chance to wave goodbye to the Golden Knights before they leave for Edmonton on Sunday.

The team is holding a “playoff cavalcade” in the parking lots east of Las Vegas Ballpark. The lots are located off of Orchard Park Drive and Spruce Goose Street. Fans will be able to bid adieu to the Knights from their cars as they head into one of the NHL’s two “bubbles” to chase the Stanley Cup.

All fans must remain in their vehicles to ensure safety and social distancing. Parking will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Knights are asking fans to arrive no later than 10:55 a.m.

Vehicles with the best Knights decor are eligible for prizes.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

