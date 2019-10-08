Golden Knights to host preview event for ‘Valiant’ documentary

The Golden Knights are hosting an exclusive viewing of the documentary, “Valiant”, which chronicles the team’s historical inaugural season, at T-Mobile Arena next month, the team announced Tuesday.

The viewing will be held on Nov. 17 before the Knights host the Calgary Flames. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and the film will begin at 1:30 p.m. Fans must have a ticket to the Calgary game in order to attend.

Following the viewing there will be a special question and answer session with the “Valiant” production team and some individuals appearing in the film.

Knights owner Bill Foley, President of Hockey Operations George McPhee, Marc-Andre Fleury, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Deryk Engelland and Ryan Reaves are all featured in the film, as well as Wayne Newton and Lil Jon. Las Vegas residents affected by the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting, law officers and first responders are also featured, according to the team.

“Valiant” tells the story of the Knights’ 2018 Stanley Cup Final run, and how the team unified the city in the wake of tragedy. It will be available nationwide on video and on demand platforms beginning Dec. 13.

“We decided to name this film “Valiant” to pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of this great city and its first professional sports team,” said Executive Producer and Producer Virgil Price, owner of Sterling Productions.

The documentary is dedicated to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, their families, their friends, and the heroic first responders.

