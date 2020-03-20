Golden Knights to host virtual game against Red Wings
The Golden Knights are hosting a virtual hockey game between the Knights and Detroit Red Wings Friday at 3 p.m., the team announced.
It’s Knight time!
Well kind of.
The “game” will go live on the team’s official Twitch channel (VGKTwitch) and will feature the matchup played on NHL ‘20.
In-arena host Big D will play as the Knights against a computer simulation of the Red Wings.
Fans will feel like they are at T-Mobile Arena with traditional Knights in-arena entertainment elements such as a warm-up video, teaser, starting line-up introductions, television timeout entertainment and unique intermission entertainment.
Knights broadcaster Daren Millard will provide commentary, play-by-play and viewer interaction.
