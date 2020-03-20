Golden Knights to host virtual game against Red Wings

The Golden Knights are hosting a virtual hockey game between the Knights and Detroit Red Wings Friday at 3 p.m., the team announced.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek (26) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

It’s Knight time!

Well kind of.

The “game” will go live on the team’s official Twitch channel (VGKTwitch) and will feature the matchup played on NHL ‘20.

In-arena host Big D will play as the Knights against a computer simulation of the Red Wings.

Fans will feel like they are at T-Mobile Arena with traditional Knights in-arena entertainment elements such as a warm-up video, teaser, starting line-up introductions, television timeout entertainment and unique intermission entertainment.

Knights broadcaster Daren Millard will provide commentary, play-by-play and viewer interaction.

