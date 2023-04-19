Golden Knights to host watch parties for Games 3, 4 against Jets

The Golden Knights are hosting two watch parties when the team travels to Winnipeg to face the Jets in Games 3 and 4 of their first-round series in the NHL playoffs.

Golden Knights fan Dylan Phillips waves his "battle towel" while celebrating a goal with others during a watch party of Game 7 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April23, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are hosting two watch parties for Games 3 and 4 when the team travels to Winnipeg.

On Saturday, fans can watch the Knights take on the Jets in Game 3 at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. Doors open at noon, with outdoor activities starting at 11:30 a.m. on the Bell Solar Tiltyard.

Admission and parking for the watch party are free, and concessions will be available for purchase. The party will include a DJ, members of the VGK cast, family-friendly activities and raffle prizes while the game is being shown on the Silver Screen. Fans looking to enjoy the game from the Knight Hawks’ turf are invited to bring a blanket, but lawn chairs are not permitted. View a full list of prohibited items here.

On Monday, fans can enjoy Game 4 at Stadium Swim at Circa. The watch party begins at 6 p.m. and will include appearances from the VGK cast, giveaways and raffle prizes. Guests must be 21 or older, and those wearing VGK gear will receive free entry.

