Golden Knights

Golden Knights to host watch parties for Games 3, 4 against Jets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2023 - 3:22 pm
 
Golden Knights fan Dylan Phillips waves his "battle towel" while celebrating a goal w ...
Golden Knights fan Dylan Phillips waves his "battle towel" while celebrating a goal with others during a watch party of Game 7 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April23, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are hosting two watch parties for Games 3 and 4 when the team travels to Winnipeg.

On Saturday, fans can watch the Knights take on the Jets in Game 3 at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. Doors open at noon, with outdoor activities starting at 11:30 a.m. on the Bell Solar Tiltyard.

Admission and parking for the watch party are free, and concessions will be available for purchase. The party will include a DJ, members of the VGK cast, family-friendly activities and raffle prizes while the game is being shown on the Silver Screen. Fans looking to enjoy the game from the Knight Hawks’ turf are invited to bring a blanket, but lawn chairs are not permitted. View a full list of prohibited items here.

On Monday, fans can enjoy Game 4 at Stadium Swim at Circa. The watch party begins at 6 p.m. and will include appearances from the VGK cast, giveaways and raffle prizes. Guests must be 21 or older, and those wearing VGK gear will receive free entry.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

