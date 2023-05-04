68°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights to make major announcement about TV broadcasts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 11:37 am
 
Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, left, listens as Kelly McCrimmon, the new General Manager, spe ...
Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, left, listens as Kelly McCrimmon, the new General Manager, speaks during a press conference at City National Arena on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and president Kerry Bubolz will make a “major announcement” about the team’s regional TV broadcasts at 1 p.m. Thursday at Circa Resort. The announcement will be livestreamed here.

It was previously announced that the Knights will no longer broadcast the majority of their regular-season games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain starting next year. Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns AT&T SportsNet, is planning on getting out of the regional sports-network business.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

