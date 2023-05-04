Golden Knights to make major announcement about TV broadcasts

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and president Kerry Bubolz will make a “major announcement” about the team’s regional TV broadcasts today at 1 p.m.

It was previously announced that the Knights will no longer broadcast the majority of their regular-season games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain starting next year. Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns AT&T SportsNet, is planning on getting out of the regional sports-network business.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

