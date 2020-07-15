Golden Knights to name captain before next season

Golden Knights Coach Pete DeBoer said Wednesday the team intends to name its first captain before the 2020-21 season after playing without one for three years.

The Golden Knights’ fourth season will be their first one with a captain.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Wednesday the team intends to name its first captain before the 2020-21 season after playing without one for three years. He didn’t tip his hand as to whom would get the “C,” but the Knights’ primary alternates are right wings Mark Stone and Reilly Smith and defenseman Nate Schmidt.

DeBoer raved Tuesday about Stone’s leadership. The Knights’ highest-paid player is an insane competitor on the ice and leads by example off it. Stone and his fiancee, Hayley Thompson, are housing prospect Peyton Krebs during training camp, for example. Krebs called Stone a “big mentor.”

“Stoney’s been fantastic,” DeBoer said. “You couldn’t ask for a better mentor or example, on the ice and I think off the ice, too. He’s all business. Even through Phase One and Two, Stoney was one of the first guys here and ready to work and set the tone.”

