107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Golden Knights

Golden Knights to name captain before next season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2020 - 1:51 pm
 

The Golden Knights’ fourth season will be their first one with a captain.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Wednesday the team intends to name its first captain before the 2020-21 season after playing without one for three years. He didn’t tip his hand as to whom would get the “C,” but the Knights’ primary alternates are right wings Mark Stone and Reilly Smith and defenseman Nate Schmidt.

DeBoer raved Tuesday about Stone’s leadership. The Knights’ highest-paid player is an insane competitor on the ice and leads by example off it. Stone and his fiancee, Hayley Thompson, are housing prospect Peyton Krebs during training camp, for example. Krebs called Stone a “big mentor.”

“Stoney’s been fantastic,” DeBoer said. “You couldn’t ask for a better mentor or example, on the ice and I think off the ice, too. He’s all business. Even through Phase One and Two, Stoney was one of the first guys here and ready to work and set the tone.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
2
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
3
Clark County adds more than 1K COVID-19 cases for first time
Clark County adds more than 1K COVID-19 cases for first time
4
Clark County bars suing over latest closure order
Clark County bars suing over latest closure order
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST