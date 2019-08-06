Golden Knights to play 6 games on NBC Sports Network
The Golden Knights’ season opener against the San Jose Sharks and five other games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network this season.
The Golden Knights season opener, a highly anticipated home game against the rival San Jose Sharks, will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.
NBCSN will carry five additional Knights games during the 2018-19 season and the other 76 regular-season contests will appear on AT&T SportsNet. In addition to the season opener, the team will play the Chicago Blackhawks (Nov. 13), Anaheim Ducks (Feb. 23), Los Angeles Kings (March 1) and Arizona Coyotes (March 18 and 25) on national TV.
The Knights are one of 21 franchises that didn’t receive a game on NBC this season.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegason Twitter.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.
Golden Knights NBCSN schedule
— Oct. 2: vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
— Nov. 13: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.
— Feb. 23: at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
— March 1: vs. Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
— March 18: at Arizona, 7 p.m.
— March 25: vs. Arizona, 7:30 p.m.