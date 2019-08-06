Golden Knights to play 6 games on NBC Sports Network

The Golden Knights’ season opener against the San Jose Sharks and five other games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network this season.

San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow (23) skates with the puck under pressure from Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights season opener, a highly anticipated home game against the rival San Jose Sharks, will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

NBCSN will carry five additional Knights games during the 2018-19 season and the other 76 regular-season contests will appear on AT&T SportsNet. In addition to the season opener, the team will play the Chicago Blackhawks (Nov. 13), Anaheim Ducks (Feb. 23), Los Angeles Kings (March 1) and Arizona Coyotes (March 18 and 25) on national TV.

The Knights are one of 21 franchises that didn’t receive a game on NBC this season.

