Golden Knights to play 6 games on NBC Sports Network

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2019 - 10:01 am
 

The Golden Knights season opener, a highly anticipated home game against the rival San Jose Sharks, will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

NBCSN will carry five additional Knights games during the 2018-19 season and the other 76 regular-season contests will appear on AT&T SportsNet. In addition to the season opener, the team will play the Chicago Blackhawks (Nov. 13), Anaheim Ducks (Feb. 23), Los Angeles Kings (March 1) and Arizona Coyotes (March 18 and 25) on national TV.

The Knights are one of 21 franchises that didn’t receive a game on NBC this season.

